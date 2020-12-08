Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

An Covid high alert level sign on a bus shelter in central London (Yui Mok/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to December 4, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 5-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 127 have seen a rise in case rates, 185 have seen a fall, and three are unchanged.

Swale in Kent has the highest rate in England, with 907 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 4 – the equivalent of 604.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 555.7 in the seven days to November 27.

Medway has the second highest rate, up from 518.7 to 590.2, with 1,644 new cases.

Thanet, also in Kent, is in third place, where the rate has dropped slightly from 455.2 to 432.6, with 614 new cases.

The areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Runnymede (up from 155.4 to 285.2, with 255 new cases); Basildon (up from 293.3 to 406.5, with 761 new cases); and Brentwood (up from 155.8 to 266.2, with 205 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 8 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

