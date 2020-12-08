In Pictures: Beaming Queen steals show as Kate and William complete train tour

The Queen stands in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle to meet and thank members of the Salvation Army and local volunteers and key workers from organisations and charities in Berkshire

The Queen was all smiles as she and other members of the royal family enjoyed a Christmas carol performance outside Windsor Castle – and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge completed their train tour of the country.

It was the first time the monarch has been seen in public with senior members of the royal family en masse since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The royals gathered to thank members of the Salvation Army and local volunteers and key workers from organisations and charities in Berkshire for the work they are doing to help others during the pandemic and over Christmas.

The Queen was joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle (Glyn Kirk/PA)

The monarch also chatted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Glyn Kirk/PA)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were among those in attendance (Glyn Kirk/PA)

The Queen was resplendent in red (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge completed their three-day train tour across the country, stopping to chat to some young well-wishers (Paul Grover/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

William and Kate met staff and residents at Cleeve Court Care Home in Twerton, Bath (Paul Grover/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

The couple were also treated to a performance by Bath Abbey Choir at the care home (Paul Grover/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

Kate used hand sanitiser during the visit (Paul Grover/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

The royals enjoyed another musical performance, this time by the Reading All Steel Percussion Orchestra, during a visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading (Matthew Childs/PA)

Kate and William wore face coverings during their tour (Paul Grover/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

The pair chatted to Jasmine Warner, five, centre, whose brother Otto, eight, left, had just come out of cancer treatment and was by chance hoping to meet the royal couple with his family, including sister Poppy, 10, right, and mother Georgie, at Bath Spa train station (Ben Birchall/PA)