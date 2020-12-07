Lottery winners knit fairy decorations to spread Christmas magic

Knitted fairies made by lottery winners

A group of lottery winners spent lockdown 2.0 making knitted fairies to spread some Christmas cheer.

The idea was suggested on a Facebook group for lottery winners and caught the imagination of members.

More than 150 of their creations now decorate Carlton Marshes nature reserve near Lowestoft, Suffolk, where eagle-eyed visitors are free to pick up a Christmas decoration and take it home to adorn their tree.

Richard and Cathy Brown, from Ipswich, who scooped £6.1 million on Lotto in 2013, are among those who helped knit the fairies.

Lottery winners Richard and Cathy Brown placing Christmas fairies in Calton Marshes nature reserve (Rod Kirkpatrick/National Lottery/PA)

Mrs Brown said it was “magical” to see the look on people’s faces when they discovered the decorations.

“From the Wild Tots group in their wellies to the walkers and bird watchers, everyone with a little homemade decoration in hand is beaming,” she said.

Jean Swatman, from Lowestoft, who won £2 million on Lotto in 2013, said: “We all need a bit of magic this year and we hope that those who find our little Christmas fairies will feel that moment of magic.

“I knitted for my children when they were small but put my needles away years ago!

The fairies were knitted by National Lottery winners during the second lockdown to spread some Christmas cheer (Rod Kirkpatrick/National Lottery/PA)

“I may have been a little rusty but it’s been so lovely to get back into it with my fellow winners and know that during lockdown I’ve done something for my local community that will hopefully bring a smile this Christmas.”

National Lottery-funded Carlton Marshes is looked after by Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

Sara Holman, the trust’s head of learning, said: “These beautiful and unique little decorations from the nation’s lottery winners will be dotted about the marshes in the coming weeks so that our many winter visitors can discover a little piece of joy amongst the flora and fauna.”