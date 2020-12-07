Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Shoppers

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to December 3, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 4-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (188 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Medway in Kent has the highest rate in England, with 1,691 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 3 – the equivalent of 607.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 495.4 in the seven days to November 26.

Swale – also in Kent – has the second highest rate, up slightly from 554.4 to 588.3, with 883 new cases.

Thanet in Kent is in third place, where the rate has risen very slightly from 443.9 to 449.5.0, with 638 new cases.

The areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Runnymede in Surrey (up from 143.1 to 275.1, with 246 new cases), Medway, Basildon (up from 290.6 to 390.5, with 731 new cases) and Brentwood in Essex (up from 157.1 to 249.3, with 192 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 7 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 3; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 26.