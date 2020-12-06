Protesters arrested in London as fireworks set off towards crowd

Protesters on Waterloo Bridge, London

A number of people have been arrested after crowds gathered in central London to protest against the exploitation of farmers in India.

Fireworks were set off towards protesters at the Indian High Commission on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said, as officers urged people to leave the area.

Police said nine people were arrested for breach of Covid-19 regulations while four demonstrators were fined.

Three teenagers who were seen to set off a firework towards a crowd were spoken to by police and fireworks were confiscated from them.

Demonstrators in London protest against the exploitation of farmers in India (Aaron Chown/PA)

Police said the teenagers were not arrested and there were no reports of any injuries to protesters or officers.

The Sikh UK Federation tweeted a video of the protest, showing dozens of people outside the Indian High Commission waving flags and chanting.

In the tweet, it said: “Seige of the Indian High Commission in London in support of farmers peacefully protesting in Delhi.”

On Sunday evening, Met Police Commander Paul Brogden said: “I would like to thank the officers who policed this protest under very challenging circumstances, and Londoners for their patience following the disruption to traffic caused by the numbers in attendance.

“We had issued a reminder urging those who were planning to attend to reconsider but, unfortunately, a number of people decided not to follow that advice.