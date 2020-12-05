Three people taken to hospital after house explosion

The aftermath of the explosion in Illingworth

Three people have been taken to hospital after an explosion at a house in West Yorkshire, the fire service has said.

The incident happened shortly after 7.30am on Saturday in Green Lane in the Illingworth area of Halifax.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said three people were treated and taken to hospital, and all others have been accounted for.

The service said the explosion affected one building and six surrounding houses were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the explosion and crews are managing any “remaining pockets of fire” at the scene.

Crews are currently dealing with an incident at Green Ln, #IllingworthThey're working with @WestYorksPolice @YorksAmbulance @Calderdale & utility companies to deal with an explosion at a house3 people have been treated & transported to hospital. All other persons accounted for. pic.twitter.com/12HE9neEeN — West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@WYFRS) December 5, 2020

A picture shared by the service showed smoking rubble where the property had once been.

The fire service said crews are likely to be on the scene for some time.

They also said crews have been working with police and ambulance services as well as the local authority and utility companies.

Many in the area posted on social media, reporting an extremely loud bang.

One wrote: “Never head such BANG it shook the promenade at Ogden.”

Fire engines from Fairweather Green, Halifax and Odsal initially attended and were joined by specialist units from Cleckheaton and Dewsbury.