What the papers say – December 4

A collection of British newspapers.

Various developments around the coming Covid vaccination dominate the Friday front pages.

The Guardian leads on distribution plans for the vaccine, saying NHS staff are “no longer top priority” to receive the jab.

Guardian front page, Friday 4 December 2020: NHS staff no longer top priority to receive coronavirus vaccine pic.twitter.com/QzVXJjXoC2 — The Guardian (@guardian) December 3, 2020

The i heralds the arrival of the vaccine, while The Times says Britain is fighting back against global criticism over its swift approval in the country.

And Metro leads on Education Secretary Gavin Williamson’s controversial comment that Britain is the first country to use a Covid vaccine because it is “a better country” than the rest.

Elsewhere, The Independent says Britain is leading the way in setting targets for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade.

The Financial Times leads with Ryanair’s order of 75 Boeing Max 737s, calling it a major boost for the aircraft manufacturer.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 4 December https://t.co/buE4uuiMUE pic.twitter.com/SOcfkycDla — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 3, 2020

The Brexit deal is “on the line” over a dispute about French fishing claims, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mail splashes with Home Secretary Priti Patel’s “fury” over a celebrity-led campaign to stop a number of prison inmates being deported to Jamaica.

The Daily Mirror‘s front page features the paper’s campaign for a tax break refund for supermarkets to be used to save Britain’s “struggling pubs”.

The Sun leads on former Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding’s fight against cancer.

Tomorrow's front page: Sarah Harding finally breaks her silence amid 'tough' cancer battle saying she's "fighting as hard as I can". https://t.co/HGY0NvPDqq pic.twitter.com/6ZWy7yixvx — The Sun (@TheSun) December 3, 2020