Man banned from driving after speeding up to 150mph during lockdown

A driver caught speeding up to 150mph during lockdown has been disqualified.

We’ve released this video as we continue to keep everyone safe on our roads, and deal robustly with offenders.

Speed kills. Please drive within the limits.

Read more ➡️https://t.co/dsSy7nCMYl pic.twitter.com/XHkI8PwPDD

— Sussex Police (@sussex_police) December 4, 2020