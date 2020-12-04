Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Shoppers on Oxford Street in London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 30, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 1-4) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (250 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Medway in Kent has the highest rate in England, with 1,620 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 30 – the equivalent of 581.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 449.5 in the seven days to November 23.

Swale – also in Kent – has the second highest rate, up very slightly from 561.7 to 567.7, with 852 new cases.

Boston in Lincolnshire is in third place, where the rate has risen from 453.2 to 503.0, with 353 new cases.

After Medway, the areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Maidstone (up from 298.0 to 375.4, with 645 new cases); Basildon (up from 271.9 to 333.9, with 625 new cases); and Ashford (up from 130.7 to 184.6, with 240 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 4 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 30; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 23.