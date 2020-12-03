What the papers say – December 3

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Thursday’s front pages feature a wealth of reaction to the UK approving a coronavirus vaccine.

British newspapers
British newspapers

The UK becoming the first country in the world to approve a jab against Covid-19 dominates the nation’s papers.

The vaccine’s approval leads the Daily Mirror and The Sun, with the Metro dubbing the occasion “V-Day”.

The Times and Daily Star report the elderly will be first in line to receive the jabs.

The vaccine rollout will commence next week, according to The Guardian, i and Financial Times.

The Daily Mail calls the news a “shot in the arm for Britain”, while the Daily Telegraph leads with Boris Johnson’s comments that the vaccine will allow Britons to “reclaim our lives”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports on European health chiefs criticising the speed of the vaccine’s approval.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News