Train punctuality declines as passengers return

Between July and Sept 2020, 79.3% of recorded station stops in Great Britain were arrived at on time.?

Punctuality improved for 22 out of the 23 train operators compared with the same quarter last year.

Find out more ➡️https://t.co/3U4VojXQiY pic.twitter.com/YXgyhsw4je

— ORR (@railandroad) December 3, 2020