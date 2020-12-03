Ryanair orders 75 more Boeing 737 Max planes

Ryanair has ordered 75 more Boeing 737 Max planes

Ryanair has ordered 75 more Boeing 737 Max planes in anticipation of its return to service in Europe.

The Dublin-based airline announced the deal, which means it now has 210 firm orders for the aircraft to be delivered between spring 2021 and December 2024.

Max aircraft were grounded around the world over concerns about mechanical and design problems following deadly crashes in October 2018 and March 2019.

Its return to service was certified by US regulator the Federal Aviation Administration last month.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said: “The board and people of Ryanair are confident that our customers will love these new aircraft.

“They will enjoy the new interiors, the more generous leg room, the lower fuel consumption and the quieter noise performance, but most of all, they will love the lower fares, which these aircraft will enable Ryanair to offer not just in 2021, but for the next decade, as Ryanair leads a strong recovery of Europe’s aviation and tourism industry out of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis.”

He added: “We are working closely with Boeing and our senior pilot professionals to assist our regulator Easa (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) to certify these aircraft in Europe, and to complete the training of our pilots and crews across our three new Boeing Max simulators in Dublin and Stansted.”

Boeing president and chief executive Dave Calhoun said: “Boeing remains focused on safely returning the full 737 fleet to service and on delivering the backlog of airplanes to Ryanair and our other customers in the New Year.