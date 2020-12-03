Quarantine exemption for high-value business travellers and sports stars

High-value business travellers, sports stars and performing arts professionals will be exempt from England's quarantine requirement for international arrivals from Saturday

High-value business travellers, sports stars and performing arts professionals will be exempt from England’s quarantine requirement for international arrivals from Saturday.

Journalists and TV production staff will also benefit from the new policy announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Exemptions will be “subject to specific criteria being met”, the Cabinet minister said.

New Business Traveller exemption: From 4am on Sat 5th Dec high-value business travellers?will no longer need to self-isolate when returning to ENGLAND from a country NOT in a travel corridor, allowing more travel to support the economy and jobs. Conditions apply. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 3, 2020

Currently, nearly all people arriving in the UK from destinations not believed to be at low risk of coronavirus are required to self-isolate for 14 days.