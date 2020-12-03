Quarantine exemption for high-value business travellers and sports stars

High-value business travellers, sports stars and performing arts professionals will be exempt from England’s quarantine requirement for international arrivals from Saturday.
Journalists and TV production staff will also benefit from the new policy announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
Exemptions will be “subject to specific criteria being met”, the Cabinet minister said.
Currently, nearly all people arriving in the UK from destinations not believed to be at low risk of coronavirus are required to self-isolate for 14 days.
The change in policy comes into force at 4am on Saturday.