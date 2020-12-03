Quarantine exemption for high-value business travellers and sports stars

Journalists and TV production staff are also among those who will benefit from the new English policy announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

High-value business travellers, sports stars and performing arts professionals will be exempt from England’s quarantine requirement for international arrivals from Saturday.

Exemptions will be “subject to specific criteria being met”, the Cabinet minister said.

Currently, nearly all people arriving in the UK from destinations not believed to be at low risk of coronavirus are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The change in policy comes into force at 4am on Saturday.

