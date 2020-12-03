Police hunting man over nightclub assault offer £1,000 reward

Alex Evans

Police are offering a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Sussex man believed to be in Dundee.

Alex Evans is wanted in connection with an assault outside the Cameo Nightclub in Langney Road, Eastbourne, on March 7.

The 27-year-old has links to Eastbourne and Brighton.

Detective Constable Richard Drury, of Sussex Police, said: “We are offering the reward for information which leads to the arrest of Alex Evans.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts.

“We have received information that suggests he may be in the Dundee, Tayside, area and we are working with colleagues in Police Scotland to trace him.”