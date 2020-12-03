Non-essential retailers in NI given go ahead to reopen on December 11

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Businesses such as restaurants, cafes and hotels can also resume trading then but must close by 11pm each day.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Non-essential retailers can reopen next Friday in Northern Ireland, ministers have said.

The two-week circuit-breaker ends on December 11.

Businesses such as restaurants, cafes and hotels can also resume trading then but must be closed at 11pm each day.

Pubs that do not serve food will have to remain closed.

Guidance about social distancing within cafes and restaurants is to be set at two metres, the Stormont executive decided.

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster said: “More good news to come after yesterday’s vaccine developments.

“Common commitment across the executive to make Christmas time as good as possible as we continue the fight against Covid.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News