Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Shoppers laden with bags in Northumberland Street, Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 29, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 30-December 3) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (266 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate, with 867 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 29 – the equivalent of 577.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 529.7 in the seven days to November 22.

Medway – also in Kent – has the second highest rate, up from 439.8 to 559.7, with 1,559 new cases.

Boston in Lincolnshire is in third place, where the rate has risen from 436.1 to 528.7, with 371 new cases.

After Medway, the areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Maidstone (up from 274.1 to 382.9, with 658 new cases); Woking (up from 144.9 to 198.4, with 200 new cases); and Ashford (up from 124.6 to 176.9, with 230 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 3 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 29; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 22.