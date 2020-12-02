What the papers say – December 2

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The rebelling of 55 Tory MPs in the Commons and news on an imminent coronavirus vaccine lead the papers on Wednesday.

A collection of British newspapers
A collection of British newspapers

The front pages are filled with developments after a bruising revolt against Boris Johnson’s strengthened tiered system of coronavirus restrictions.

The Guardian says the Prime Minister suffered his “biggest Commons rebellion”, which The Independent reports forced him to “promise a localised approach to England’s tiered Covid rules” ahead of Christmas.

The revolt by Conservative backbenchers has reduced the chances of future lockdowns, according to the i.

The Daily Star and The Sun are again preoccupied with the pub Scotch egg situation, as the latter says the “double yolk is on” Cabinet minister Michael Gove, who struggled to say if the food was classified a “substantial meal” or a starter.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports the NHS will start providing a Covid vaccine “within days”.

Care home residents can expect visits from family and friends from Wednesday provided they have a negative result from a rapid Covid-19 test, according to The Times and the Daily Mail.

The Financial Times says the failure of Debenhams has sent “tremors through bricks and mortar retail”, while Boris Johnson has urged the public in the Daily Express to “buy British and bring festive cheer”.

And the Daily Mirror and Metro report the Queen the Duke of York will spend Christmas “alone” at Windsor Castle.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News