Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Shoppers in Doncaster after the end of the England-wide lockdown (Mike Egerton/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 28, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 29-December 2) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

A majority of areas in England (281 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate, with 845 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 28 – the equivalent of 563.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly from 533.7 in the seven days to November 21.

Boston in Lincolnshire has the second highest rate, up from 427.5 to 533.0, with 374 new cases.

Medway in Kent is in third place, where the rate has risen from 430.8 to 529.5, with 1,475 new cases.

After Boston and Medway, the areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Maidstone (up from 270.6 to 359.1, with 617 new cases); Lincoln (up from 325.3 to 385.7, with 383 new cases); and Woking (up from 149.8 to 192.5, with 194 new cases).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 2 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 28; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 21.