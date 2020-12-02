Darth Vader takes over Edward Colston plinth

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

A figurine of the Star Wars character, who was played by late actor Dave Prowse, has been put on the plinth where an Edward Colston statue once stood.

Darth Vader figurine on Edward Colston plinth
Darth Vader figurine on Edward Colston plinth

A figurine of Darth Vader has appeared on the empty Edward Colston plinth in Bristol city centre in an apparent tribute to actor Dave Prowse.

Prowse, who was best known for playing Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, died last week aged 85.

The artwork has been installed in a apparent tribute to Bristol actor Dave Prowse who died last week (Jacob King/PA).
The figure was placed on the plinth overnight on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)

The figurine has been put on the empty plinth which was home to a statue of slave trader Edward Colston, which was toppled and thrown into Bristol Harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest in June.

Since then numerous statues and sculptures have been put on the plinth – including one of protester Jen Reid – but have been removed.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News