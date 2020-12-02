Darth Vader takes over Edward Colston plinth

Darth Vader figurine on Edward Colston plinth

A figurine of Darth Vader has appeared on the empty Edward Colston plinth in Bristol city centre in an apparent tribute to actor Dave Prowse.

Prowse, who was best known for playing Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, died last week aged 85.

The figure was placed on the plinth overnight on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)

The figurine has been put on the empty plinth which was home to a statue of slave trader Edward Colston, which was toppled and thrown into Bristol Harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest in June.