What the papers say – December 1

Boris Johnson is expected to win a crucial vote on Tuesday but there are still significant rumblings of discontent in his party, according to the national papers.
The Daily Telegraph reports Conservatives are “in revolt” over the Prime Minister’s plans, while the i says the rebels are heading for a “showdown” with their leader.
Mr Johnson has thrown a £40 million “lifeline” to pubs “to halt rebel revolt”, the Daily Express says.
Sir Keir Starmer “has decided to break with the Government” in a vote on pandemic restrictions for the first time as the Labour leader believes there should be greater support for the hospitality sector, according to The Guardian.
The Government has acknowledged the NHS “could not cope” with a third wave of coronavirus amid ongoing significant staff absences due to illness, The Independent says.
The Sun and the Daily Star report on Cabinet minister George Eustice saying drinkers can get around restrictions in Tier 2 by ordering a Scotch egg with their pints.
In the future, hospitality and other businesses could bar those who have not had a Covid-19 vaccine, the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail quote Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi as saying.
The Times covers a classified document in which the Government has detailed the pandemic impact on the economy “with a dozen sectors rated ‘red’ and facing significant job cuts and revenue losses”.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times says a “mad stampede” to secure property before the end of the stamp duty holiday drove mortgage approvals in October to their highest level since 2007.
And Metro says singer Rita Ora has issued a “grovelling” apology after being caught ignoring lockdown laws by throwing a birthday party for dozens of guests in a west London restaurant.