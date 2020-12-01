Rise in weekly Covid-19 deaths slowing down, ONS figures show

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Deaths in the seven days to November 20 increased by 9% week on week.

A person walks past a Government coronavirus poster
A person walks past a Government coronavirus poster

The rise in Covid-19 deaths registered each week in England and Wales is slowing down, new figures show.

A total of 2,697 deaths registered in the week ending November 20 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is the highest number of deaths involving Covid-19 since the week ending May 15.

But the figure is an increase of just 9% on the previous week.

HEALTH Coronavirus ONS
(PA Graphics)

This is the lowest week-on-week percentage rise in registered deaths since the start of the second wave of Covid-19 in early September.

The ONS figures show the increase in deaths started to slow in late October.

Deaths jumped by 53% in the week to October 16, then by 46% the following week, then by 41%, 40%, 27% and most recently 9%.

Covid-19 still accounted for just over a fifth (21.5%) of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to November 20, however.

Every region of England except one – Eastern England – recorded an increase in deaths involving Covid-19 in the latest figures.

North-west England had 629 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week ending November 20 – the highest number for the region since the seven days to May 1.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 481 Covid-19 deaths were registered: again, the highest for the region since the week to May 1.

Some 306 Covid-19 deaths were registered in the West Midlands, while 289 were registered in the East Midlands – in both cases the highest since the week to May 15.

UK News
Coronavirus
Health
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News