Police investigate after graffiti daubed on Neolithic tomb

Police are investigating after vandals daubed graffiti on a 5,000-year-old Neolithic chambered tomb.

Stoney Littleton Long Barrow, at Wellow near Bath, is a scheduled ancient monument in the care of English Heritage.

It is one of the country’s finest accessible examples of a Neolithic chambered tomb dating from about 3500 BC.

In early November, the walls of the tomb were daubed with red paint by vandals.

Graffiti on the 5,000-year-old Neolithic chambered tomb (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Avon and Somerset Police and English Heritage are now appealing for witnesses to the damage.

Win Scutt, properties curator at English Heritage, said: “Stoney Littleton Long Barrow is one of the country’s finest Neolithic chambered tombs, and this attack on its historic fabric is not only thoughtless, it is a crime.

“Whilst our specialist team will be working to remove the graffiti, there is every chance it might have caused permanent damage to the stonework.

“The motivation behind a wanton attack like this is unthinkable, and we have been working with Avon and Somerset Police to aid them in their investigations.”