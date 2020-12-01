Norfolk’s Berney Arms named Britain’s least used railway station

Berney Arms in Norfolk

Berney Arms in Norfolk was Britain’s least used railway station in the past year, the Office of Rail and Road said.

Just 42 passengers used the station between April 2019 and March 2020.

This was down 90% on the previous 12 months as the lines serving the station were closed for most of the period due to signalling upgrade work.

Our station usage stats for 2019-20 are now live. ▶️https://t.co/NLdQWXVNPx Here’s Jay, ORR’s senior statistical analyst, with some of the highlights including Britain’s most used and least used stations. ?https://t.co/skFMDHo7DY — ORR (@railandroad) December 1, 2020

London Waterloo was the busiest station for the 16th consecutive year in 2019/20 despite a 7.3 million year-on-year decrease in the number of passengers to 86.9 million.