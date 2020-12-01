Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People wearing face masks

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 27, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 28-December 1) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (286 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate, with 835 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 27 – the equivalent of 556.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up very slightly from 539.7 in the seven days to November 20.

Medway – also in Kent – has the second highest rate, up from 417.5 to 521.3, with 1,452 new cases.

Boston in Lincolnshire is in third place, where the rate has risen from 436.1 to 501.6, with with 352 new cases.

After Medway, the areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Maidstone (up from 270.0 to 345.1, with 593 new cases); Woking (up from 142.9 to 196.4, with 198 new cases); and Dover (up from 275.1 to 323.4, with 382 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 1 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 27; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 20.