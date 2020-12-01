Harry offers sympathy to godmother’s family after her sudden death

The Duke of Sussex

The Duke of Sussex has contacted the children of his godmother Lady Vestey to express his condolences after she died at the weekend.

Harry’s thoughts are said to be with the family of Celia Vestey, who died suddenly on Saturday aged 71, according to a death notice published in a national newspaper.

Lady Vestey was a close friend of the Queen and Prince of Wales and a member of their racing circle along with her husband Lord Vestey.

Lady Vestey (back row, centre) was present at Harry’s Confirmation at Eton (PA)

The death notice in the Daily Telegraph said she “died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday 28th November, aged 71 years”.