University announces scholarship in memory of terror attack victim Saskia Jones

Saskia Jones

Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) has established a scholarship in memory of alumna Saskia Jones, who was killed in last year’s London Bridge terror attack.

Ms Jones, 23, was fatally stabbed along with Jack Merritt, 25, by convicted terrorist Usman Khan during a prisoner rehabilitation event at Fishmongers’ Hall in London on November 29 last year.

Ms Jones had graduated from ARU in 2017, having completed a course in criminology and psychology.

Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones were both stabbed by convicted terrorist Usman Khan (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The university launched The Saskia Jones Memorial Scholarship, a “fully-funded, three year, cross-disciplinary PhD studentship”, on Monday.

In a statement, the university said the scholarship would celebrate and commemorate Ms Jones’s life and work, describing her as a “truly exceptional student” and an “inspirational alumni”.

ARU said: “She was passionately committed to promoting social justice and inclusion.

“In particular, Saskia was focused on understanding and tackling sexual violence and developing effective, survivor-focused strategies to prevent it.”

The PhD studentship, which will begin in September 2021, will contribute to the university’s “safe and inclusive communities” research theme, and the work of the Policing Institute for the Eastern Region (PIER).

Professor Roderick Watkins, vice chancellor of ARU, said: “Saskia’s brutal and sudden death affected our community most deeply.