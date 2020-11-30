Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Shoppers in Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 26, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 27-30) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

A majority of areas in England (294 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 832 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 26 – the equivalent of 554.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down very slightly from 563.0 in the seven days to November 19.

Medway – also in Kent – has the second highest rate, up from 395.6 to 496.5, with 1,383 new cases.

Boston in Lincolnshire is in third place, where the rate has risen slightly from 451.7 to 481.7, with 338 new cases.

After Medway, the areas with the biggest week-on-week jump in rates are Dover (up from 254.0 to 331.0, with 391 new cases); Harlow (up from 172.3 to 224.0, with 195 new cases); and Maidstone (up from 263.6 to 313.1, with 538 new cases).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on November 30 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 26; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 19.