Fifth of offences during and after lockdown involved domestic abuse

A shadow of a man with a clenched fist as a woman cowers in the corner

One in five offences recorded by police during and immediately after the first national lockdown in England and Wales involved domestic abuse, figures show.

Police recorded more than a quarter of a million offences flagged as domestic abuse-related over April to June, the Office for National Statistics said.

The 259,324 offences represent a rise of 7% from the same period in 2019, and an 18% rise from two years ago.

The ONS said the number of offences flagged as involving domestic abuse has been increasing over recent years, so it cannot be determined whether the rise is directly due to the pandemic.

Analysis into the pandemic's impact on domestic abuse shows a 7% rise in police recorded offences flagged as domestic abuse-related from March to June 2020 compared with the same period in 2019. This continues long-term gradual increases in recent years

In April, May and June roughly a fifth (21%, 20% and 19%) of offences recorded by police were flagged as domestic abuse-related.

The number rose each month, with the biggest rise between April and May (9%).

The easing of lockdown measures at this time may have made it safer for victims to seek help, the ONS said.

As restrictions eased, the proportion of offences that were domestic abuse-related fell slightly – likely to be due to overall police-recorded crime increasing following the lockdown.

Separate data collected by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) from 40 police forces shows there were 64,283 arrests for domestic abuse-related crimes between April and June.

This is a rise of almost a quarter (24%) compared with the same period in 2019, when comparing numbers from 37 police forces that provided data for both years.

There was also a small (2%) rise in the number of child protection referrals as a result of domestic abuse-related incidents and crimes over the three months compared with the same period in 2019.

The ONS said the Metropolitan Police received 41,158 calls for domestic incidents between March 25 and June 10 – a 12% rise from the same period in 2019.

While calls from victims remained at similar, sometimes lower levels, there was a large increase in the number of reports from third parties.

Even during the pandemic, we're helping more survivors than ever. On any given day, our services now support over 7000 women and children who have experienced #DomesticAbuse. This is an increase of over 500 survivors and children from the same time last year.

This is down to more people who would not usually be at home being able to observe and report incidents, and victims being in close proximity to their abuser with less opportunity to safely seek help, the ONS said.

The #YouAreNotAlone campaign which launched in April may also have increased awareness among members of the public to stay alert for signs of abuse.

Between April and June, the national domestic abuse helpline, run by Refuge, was contacted 40,397 times – up 65% from the first three months of the year.

The helpline was contacted around 444 times a day on average at the height of the pandemic.

The ONS said the rise in calls does not necessarily show a rise in the number of victims, but it could represent an increase in severity of abuse and lack of usual coping mechanisms.

The ONS also provided statistics on domestic abuse for the year ending March 2020.

The Crime Survey for England and Wales estimates that 2.3 adults aged 16-74 – 1.6 million women and 757,000 men – experienced domestic abuse over the 12 months.

This is a small but not significant fall from the previous year.

The police recorded 758,941 domestic abuse-related crimes during the year ending March 2020 – a 9% rise from the previous year.

However, referrals of suspects from the police to the Crown Prosecution Service fell 19%, and the proportion of suspects charged also fell slightly – from 74% the previous year to 73%.

More than three quarters of domestic abuse-related CPS prosecutions were successful in securing a conviction (78%), a similar level to the previous year.

Helen Ross, from the ONS’s Centre for Crime and Justice, said: “The number of domestic abuse-related crimes recorded by the police continued to increase in the year ending March 2020; this may reflect improvements in police recording and an increase in victims’ willingness to come forward.

“Up to date evidence shows this increase continued into the lockdown period – however, it cannot be determined whether this can be directly attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There has also been an increase in demand for domestic abuse support services during the pandemic, particularly following the easing of lockdown measures in May.