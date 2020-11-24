Weekly registered coronavirus deaths pass 2,000 for first time since May – ONS

The provisional number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending 13 November 2020 (Week 46) was 12,254.

This was

▪️ 442 more than Week 45▪️ 1,904 more than the five-year average for Week 46

➡️https://t.co/UfjKE5CqGa pic.twitter.com/pEyHxnBMxa

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 24, 2020