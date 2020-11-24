UK Christmas Covid rules: the key points

Christmas decorations at the Trinity Leeds shopping centre

The UK Government and the devolved administrations for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have come together to agree a limited relaxation of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.

These are the key points:

– Travel restrictions will be lifted across the UK for five days between December 23 and 27 to enable people from different households to gather over the holiday.

– Those travelling to and from Northern Ireland will be permitted to travel for an additional day either side.

– Up to three households will be able to come together to form a “Christmas bubble” during that period.

– Members of a bubble can meet at home, in places of worship and in outdoor public places.

– Bubble members will not be required to follow social-distancing while they are together – although they are advised to exercise caution if there are vulnerable people involved.