Three households can form festive bubbles so families can meet for Christmas

Christmas tree

People will be able to join “Christmas bubbles” to allow families to reunite over the festive period.

The UK Government and devolved administrations have agreed the approach despite concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The temporary easing of measures will allow three households to mix in a bubble from December 23 to 27.

A joint statement issued by the four UK governments said: “As 2020 draws to a close, we recognise it has been an incredibly difficult year for us all.

“We have all had to make significant sacrifices in our everyday lives, and many religious and community groups have already had to change or forgo their customary celebrations to slow the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

“This cannot be a ‘normal’ Christmas. But as we approach the festive period, we have been working closely together to find a way for family and friends to see each other, even if it is for a short time, and recognising that it must be both limited and cautious.”

Each Christmas bubble can meet at home, at a place of worship or an outdoor public place, but existing, more restrictive rules on hospitality and meeting in other venues will be maintained throughout the period.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford told the PA news agency: “We have to recognise that Christmas is a very important time for people, and that you have to have a set of rules that people will be prepared to operate within.

“While I have hesitation, because of the state of the virus in Wales and across the United Kingdom, it is better that we have a common set of arrangements that give people a framework that they can manage within and act responsibly within as well.”

(PA Graphics)

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We know that for some, contact with friends and family is crucial during this time as isolation and loneliness can hit people especially hard over the Christmas period. The ‘bubble’ approach aims to reduce this impact.”

But she warned there would be no further easing of measures for Hogmanay and “even this short relaxation will give the virus a chance to spread”.

She added: “Just because you can mix with others indoors over this time, that doesn’t mean you have to.

“If you choose to stick with the rules as they are, then you will be continuing the hard work to beat this virus and prevent its spread.”

The plan was agreed following a Cobra meeting chaired by Michael Gove bringing together the Westminster Government and the devolved administrations.

Cabinet Office Minister Mr Gove said the deal would “offer hope for families and friends who have made many sacrifices over this difficult year”.