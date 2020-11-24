Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People wearing face masks pass Christmas lights outside shops on Oxford Street, London

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 20, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 21-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

A majority of areas in England (269 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Swale in Kent has the highest rate in England, with 810 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 20 – the equivalent of 539.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 590.3 in the seven days to November 13.

Hull has the second highest rate, down from 760.6 to 529.3, with 1,375 new cases.

Thanet is in third place, where the rate has dropped slightly from 525.6 to 491.8, with 698 new cases.

The areas with the biggest week-on-week jump in rates are Medway (up from 306.9 to 415.0, with 1,156 new cases); Gravesham (up from 309.5 to 384.3, with 411 new cases); and Dover (up from 200.6 to 266.7, with 315 new cases).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on November 24 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 20; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 13.