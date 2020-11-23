William to British vaccine scientists: ‘I’m so thrilled that you’ve cracked it’

The Duke of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge has personally called Oxford researchers to congratulate them on their vaccine breakthrough, telling them: “I’m so thrilled that you’ve cracked it”.

The British jab by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has been found to be up to 90% effective in preventing Covid-19.

In a video call on Monday, William told the scientists: “Well done, I’m so pleased for all of you, I really am.

William congratulating the scientists (Kensington Palace/PA)

“I saw it in everyone’s faces back in June how much time and effort was going into this, and I could see that there was a lot of pressure on everyone, so I’m so thrilled that you’ve cracked it – so really well done.”

Those on the call included Professor Andy Pollard, professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity; Professor Sarah Gilbert, professor of Vaccinology; and Professor Louise Richardson, vice chancellor of Oxford University.

They told William how the vaccine is based on decades of in-depth research and will be transformational in the next six months, offering real global potential for saving lives.