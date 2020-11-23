What will and won’t be allowed in each of the tiers after lockdown

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has set out new measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in England through the winter.

The country will return to a regional tiered approach when the current lockdown ends on December 2 – but more areas will face tougher restrictions than under the previous regime.

Here is what will and will not be allowed under each tier.

– Tier 1

Those living under Tier 1 will be allowed to meet a maximum of six friends or family outdoors or indoors.

Bars, pubs and restaurants will operate table service only, and must stop taking orders at 10pm, before closing at 11pm.

Retail and personal care – such as hairdressers and beauty salons – can reopen, and indoor entertainment venues – such as cinemas, theatres, bowling alleys and casinos – will be allowed to stay open.

In Tier 1, the stay home message is being lifted although people will still be encouraged to minimise their movements and to work from home where possible.

Overnight stays will be permitted if they are limited to a support bubble, household or up to six people.

Places of worship can reopen, but people must not interact with more than six people.

Fifteen guests will be allowed at weddings and civil partnerships, increasing to 30 for funerals.

Classes and organised adult sport can take place outdoors, but must follow the rule of six indoors.

Large events including sport and live performances will be open to the public but limited to 50% capacity or 4,000 outdoors and 1,000 indoors.

– Tier 2

No mixing of households indoors aside from support bubbles will be allowed, with a maximum gathering of six permitted outdoors.

Pubs and bars will remain closed unless operating as restaurants, with alcohol only served as part of a “substantial meal” until 10pm, before venues must close at 11pm.

All retail, leisure and personal care services are able to reopen.

People will be encouraged to reduce the number of journeys they make and to avoid travelling into Tier 3 areas, except for reasons of education or work.

Overnight stays will only be permitted for those in the same household or support bubble and accommodation can open.

Places of worship can reopen, but people must not interact with anyone outside their household or support bubble.

Fifteen guests will be allowed at weddings and civil partnerships, increasing to 30 for funerals.

Classes and organised sport can take place outdoors but not indoors if there is any interaction between two different households.

Large events including sport and live performances will be open to the public but limited to 50% capacity or 2,000 outdoors and 1,000 indoors.

– Tier 3

Groups of six will only be able to meet in outdoor public spaces, such as parks and sports courts – but not in private gardens.

Hospitality will be closed except for takeaway in these areas.

Indoor entertainment venues – such as cinemas, theatres, bowling alleys and casinos – will remain closed.

People will be told to avoid travelling out of the area other than where necessary and to reduce the number of journeys.

No overnight stays will be permitted outside the local area, except for work or education, with accommodation to stay closed.

Weddings and civil partnerships can resume but with only 15 guests, increasing to 30 for funerals. Wedding receptions are banned in Tier 3.

Places of worship can reopen, but people must not interact with anyone outside their household or support bubble.

Classes and organised adult sport can take place outdoors, but people are advised to avoid higher-risk contact activity.