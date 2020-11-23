Santa Claus decorates Stirling safari park Christmas tree with help of a crane

Santa Claus uses a crane to place the star on top of the Christmas tree, one of the largest in Scotland, at Blair Drummond Safari Park, Stirling, as staff put the finishing touches in place ahead of the festive season.

A tree at Blair Drummond Safari Park in Stirling has been decorated with the help of a crane.

Hector Muir, director of the park, donned a Santa Claus costume to place a star at the top of the tree as the centre began preparing for the festive season.

The Christmas tree is said to be one of the largest in Scotland.

(Jane Barlow/PA Images)

The park will celebrate Christmas with a socially-distanced outdoor German market, a Christmas tree sale, and festive lights in its dinosaur exhibit.

There will also be daily drive-by visits from Father Christmas.