Oxford scientists make high-fiving gifs to celebrate vaccine findings

Oxford scientists celebrate the results of their vaccine trial

Oxford University placed its scientists at the front and centre of celebrations as they marked the successful findings of their vaccine trials with a number of jubilant gifs.

The AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccine developed in the UK can prevent up to 90% of people from getting Covid-19, according to new data.

Following the news, the university responded to congratulations and questions with a series of animated images on Twitter of the type usually used by sports teams.

The gifs showed some of the study’s researchers high-fiving and thanking those congratulating them.

Among them were scientists Federica Cappuccini and Sean Elias, both members of the Edward Jenner Institute for Vaccine Research at Oxford.

The institute brings together various vaccine investigators, with Ms Cappuccini’s body of work including steps in finding a vaccine for prostate cancer and Mr Elias studying invasive non-typhoidal Salmonella (iNTS) disease.

Research assistant Ekta Mukhopadhyay, from the Department of Paediatrics, according to Oxford’s website, is also seen offering two thumbs-up in response to the positive news.

Ms Mukhopadhyay’s other works include papers on candidates for a malaria vaccine.

The Oxford trial has been closely watched as it offers one of the best hopes of a widely-available vaccine due to its relatively low cost and the fact it can be stored at fridge temperatures.

One of the dosing patterns used by the scientists suggested it is 90% effective if one half dose is administered followed by a further full dose.

When one full dose was given followed by another full dose, the vaccine was 62% effective – resulting in an average efficacy of 70.4% when combining both dosing regimes.