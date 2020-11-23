Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A street in Hull, as England continues a four-week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (Danny Lawson/PA)

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 19, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 20-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A largely empty Oxford Circus in London, as most shops and businesses remain closed while England continues a four-week national lockdown (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A majority of areas in England (249 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Hull has the highest rate in England, with 1,477 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 19 – the equivalent of 568.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 779.9 in the seven days to November 12.

Swale in Kent has the second highest rate, up slightly from 531.0 to 565.0, with 848 new cases.

Thanet is in third place, where the rate has risen a little from 485.5 to 508.0, with 721 new cases.

The areas with the biggest week-on-week jump in rates are Medway (up from 283.6 to 396.3, with 1,104 new cases); Gravesham (up from 280.5 to 388.1, with 415 new cases); and Hyndburn (up from 386.2 to 467.7, with 379 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on November 23 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 19; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 12.