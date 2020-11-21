What the papers say – November 21

A collection of British newspapers

More developments on the coronavirus front lead many of the Saturday papers, from reports of regulations easing over Christmas to vaccine deployment.

The i reports on the suggestion everyone in the UK could be vaccinated by Easter, with the paper saying a leaked timetable reveals those aged 18-50 could start getting the jab from late January.

Saturday's front page: Vaccines for all by Easter in NHS plan

The Daily Mirror carries a similar story, writing the NHS is looking to inoculate every adult by April should the Government source enough supplies, while the vaccine latest also leads the Daily Express.

The Daily Telegraph says families could be allowed to meet for up to a week over Christmas, but tough restrictions could remain in place until then.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'A week of Christmas freedom on the cards'

Priti Patel, and a report finding that she bullied staff, leads The Times, with the paper reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on MPs to “form a square” around the Home Secretary.

The Times 21/11/20 Jan Morris, a transgender pioneer and eminent author who broke the news of the conquest of Everest for The Times, has died at the age of 94.

The Guardian leads on the backlash after Tory MPs were told to back Ms Patel, and the Daily Star takes its usual sideways look at the same story.

Guardian front page, Saturday 21 November 2020: Fury as PMtells Tories to back 'bully' Patel

Tomorrow's front page: 'Will the last Bozo adviser to leave Downing Street please turn out the lights'

The Daily Mail carries a report on the brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, fearing a BBC inquiry into her Panorama interview will not uncover the truth.

The Sun reports Princess Eugenie and her husband will move into Frogmore Cottage, with the paper calling it a “final Megxit”.

Tomorrow's front page: Prince Harry Meghan possessions cleared from Frogmore Cottage overnight to make way for Princess Eugenie

And the FT Weekend says the UK is looking to compete with Elon Musk and become a global satellite internet provider.