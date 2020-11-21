US consulate leads tributes after death of 100-year-old Second World War veteran

V sorry to hear of the passing the Cregagh's well known WW2 veteran, Teddy Dixon, from my colleague Tommy Sandford who knew him well.

My generation will never know the fullness of the debt we owe to men like Teddy who risked all to defeat the Nazis. A hero.

Never Forget! ???? https://t.co/o1ir6TKiNx

— Cllr. David Brooks (@Brooks1886) November 20, 2020