What the papers say – November 20

Hopes for a clinical solution to the pandemic and a public sector pay freeze dominate the front pages.

The Sun reports up to one million Britons each day will be vaccinated against coronavirus as it says Pfizer “is expecting approval within days”.

The i says there is hope for a vaccine in the UK “within fortnight” and the Daily Star claims a third new Covid vaccine has proven “especially effective on the over 65s”.

The Prime Minister is “battling” scientific experts to “save Christmas” as it emerged more than 40 mass vaccination centres will be opened across England, according to the Daily Express.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports the Government faces court action over the deaths of 20,000 care home residents from Covid-19.

The Daily Mail says millions of public sector workers “face a pay squeeze to help pay for the pandemic”, in a story also covered by The Guardian.

A leaked report has found Home Secretary Priti Patel guilty of bullying staff and breaching the ministerial code, according to The Times.

The Financial Times says the “Brexit deadline tightens” as the pandemic forces negotiations to a virtual format.

There will be fewer boots on the ground in the “new world of battle”, the Defence Secretary is quoted as saying on the front of The Daily Telegraph.

The Great Ormond Street Hospital has been accused of a “concerted effort” to hide the errors that led to the death of a toddler, The Independent reports.