Royal Navy monitors four Russian ships in Moray Firth

Keeping a close eye. @hms_tyne has kept close watch as four Russian ships sheltered from bad weather in the seas off the east coast of Scotland.

The patrol ship monitored two warships and an intelligence gathering vessel, plus supporting tanker.

— Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) November 20, 2020