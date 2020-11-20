Police name law student, 18, who died after collapsing at university

Megan Pollitt

An 18-year-old law student who died after collapsing at university halls in Cardiff has been named by police.

Megan Pollitt, from Rugby in Warwickshire, was found by flatmates at around midnight on Saturday having collapsed at Talybont Court, a halls of residence for first-year students at Cardiff University.

She was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where she died on Tuesday evening.

On Friday, family members issued a tribute, saying she had been “full of dreams and aspirations”.

The tribute said: “Megan Pollitt, fondly known as Meg to family and friends, sadly passed away at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff on Monday 16th November.

“Meg dedicated her time to everyone around her and was always there for others. She had recently started studying law in Cardiff and was full of dreams and aspirations.

“Having moved away Meg still enjoyed close contact with family and friends, sharing stories and laughter through visits and calls.

“We will miss her beautiful bright smile and positive energy that would lift the spirits of anyone.

“Meg loved the outdoor space, particularly hiking with her Dad and her dog. She had recently climbed Snowdon and reached the summit.

“Meg also loved reading the classics, watching Anime and listening to music as well as supporting the Wasps rugby team.

“Meg will be missed and forever loved by her mum and dad, sister, grandparents and friends.”

Following the teenager’s death, South Wales Police said they charged a 23-year-old man with drugs offences.

Lanoi Liddell appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he was remanded in custody.