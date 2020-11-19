Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A woman wearing a face mask passes Christmas lights outside shops on Oxford Street in London

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 15, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (197 out of 315) have seen a rise in cases.

Hull continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,944 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 15 – the equivalent of 748.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly on 735.6 in the seven days to November 8.

Swale in Kent has the second highest rate, up sharply from 296.5 to 637.7, with 957 new cases.

Hartlepool is in third place, where the rate has risen from 460.2 to 562.7, with 527 new cases.

Swale saw the biggest week-on-week jump in rates, followed by Boston (up from 285.0 to 460.3, with 323 new cases); Thanet (up from 356.5 to 517.9, with 735 new cases); and East Lindsey (up from 388.8 to 542.6, with 769 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on November 19 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 8.