African nations added to travel corridors list for first time

Namibia and Rwanda are among this week’s additions to the UK’s quarantine exemption list.

Israel, Namibia, Rwanda, Sri Lanka and Uruguay have been added to the Government’s list of travel corridors, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

The islands of Bonaire, St Eustatius, Saba, the Northern Mariana Islands and the US Virgin Islands are also now on the list.

People arriving in England, Wales and Northern Ireland from these countries will be exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement from 4am on Saturday.

It is the first time any African countries have been added to the travel corridors list.

No destinations have been removed this week.

Leisure travel is banned under England’s national lockdown, limiting the impact of the quarantine policy.

