Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 14, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 15-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (229 out of 315) have seen a rise in cases.

Hull continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,952 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 14 – the equivalent of 751.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly on 744.9 in the seven days to November 7.

Swale in Kent has the second highest rate, up sharply from 304.5 to 618.3, with 928 new cases.

Hartlepool is in third place, where the rate has risen from 418.5 to 590.4, with 553 new cases.

Swale had the biggest week-on-week jump in rates, followed by Boston (up from 246.5 to 478.8, with 336 new cases); East Lindsey (up from 360.6 to 567.3, with 804 new cases); and Thanet (up from 324.1 to 510.8, with 725 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on November 18 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 14; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 7.