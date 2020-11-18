Inflation jumps on back of rising cost of clothing and food

The Office for National Statistics said Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 0.7% in October from 0.5% in September.

Shopping in Cardiff

UK inflation bounced higher last month as the price of food and clothing jumped, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 0.7% in October from 0.5% in September.

It surpassed the expectations of analysts, who had predicted that inflation would stay flat at 0.5% for the month.

Food price inflation has continued to rise through the pandemic (Victoria Jones/PA)

Deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS, Jonathan Athow, said: “The rate of inflation increased slightly as clothing prices grew, returning to their normal seasonal pattern after the disruption this year.

“The cost of food also nudged up, while second-hand cars and computer games also all saw price rises.

“These were partially offset by falls in the cost of energy and holidays.”

