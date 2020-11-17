Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Men wearing protective face masks pass a closed-down shop on Oxford Street in London

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 13, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 14-17) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

A majority of areas in England (232 out of 315) have seen a rise in case rates.

Hull continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,976 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 13 – the equivalent of 760.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly on 731.8 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to November 6.

Hartlepool has the second highest rate, up sharply from 407.8 to 596.8, with 559 new cases.

Swale is in third place, where the rate has risen from 284.5 to 589.7, with 885 new cases.

Areas recording the biggest week-on-week jumps include Boston (up from 233.7 to 470.3, with 330 new cases); Thanet (up from 290.3 to 520.0, with 738 new cases); and East Lindsey (up from 347.9 to 554.6, with 786 new cases).

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on November 17 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 13; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 6.