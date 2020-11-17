Deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK pass 68,000

Funeral director Andrew Atkins wears PPE as he disinfects a hearse at Full Circle Funerals

More than 68,000 deaths involving Covid-19 have now occurred in the UK, new figures show.

This is up from 65,000 a week ago.

The number of Covid-19 deaths registered each week in England and Wales is also at its highest since late May.

The total of more than 68,000 deaths is based on the latest reports on death registrations, plus data on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Of the 11,812 deaths registered in Week 45, 1,937 mention #COVID19 on the death certificate (16.4% of all deaths). This has risen by 558 #COVID19 deaths since the previous week (Week 44) https://t.co/zrQWwzpEFc pic.twitter.com/X51cDBJVME — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 17, 2020

Figures published on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 59,549 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to November 6, and had been registered by November 14.

Separate figures published last week by the National Records of Scotland showed 4,856 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to November 8.

And a total of 1,141 coronavirus-related deaths occurred in Northern Ireland up to November 6 and had been registered up to November 11, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Together, these figures mean that so far 65,546 deaths have been registered in the UK when Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

But since these statistics were compiled, a further 2,567 deaths are known to have occurred in the UK, according to additional data published on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

In England, 2,228 Covid-19 deaths are known to have taken place between November 7 and 15, with 143 in Wales and 90 in Northern Ireland.

In Scotland, 106 deaths occurred between November 9 and 15.

When all these totals are added together, it means that so far 68,113 deaths involving Covid-19 have taken place in the UK.

The Government’s coronavirus dashboard updates each day after 4pm.

All data is based on the most recent update, which took place on Monday afternoon.

Separate figures from the ONS published on Tuesday showed that 1,937 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending November 6 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

This is the highest number of deaths involving Covid-19 since the week ending May 22.

It is also up from 1,379 deaths in the week to October 30 – a jump of 40%.

North-west England had 568 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week ending November 6 – the highest number for the region since the week ending May 15.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 329 Covid-19 deaths were registered in the week to November 6: again, the highest for the region since the week to May 15.