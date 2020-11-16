What the papers say – November 16

Lewis Hamilton’s seventh Formula One world championship, the death of Des O’Connor and news of Boris Johnson being forced into isolation are among the headlines on Monday.
The Daily Telegraph features the story of the Prime Minister entering self-isolation, writing his plans for a “reset” of his agenda after a tumultuous week have been scuppered.
A similar story runs in Metro, The Guardian and the Sun after the PM was in contact with MP Lee Anderson, who later tested positive for Covid-19.
While the i leads on Mr Johnson’s planned “charm offensive” as he looks to rebuild relations with MPs after the departure of Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain.
On a similar note, the Financial Times writes Conservative donors have been reassured that Mr Johnson will “revive his government”.
Brexit features on the front of The Independent, which writes “big progress” is needed to avoid a no-deal scenario, while the Daily Express says Mr Johnson has warned the EU to “stop the bullying”.
The Times carries a report suggesting a charge for using Britain’s roads is being considered by the Treasury.
Des O’Connor’s death at 88 leads the Daily Mirror and Daily Star.
And the Daily Mail leads on its campaign to allow care home visits before Christmas.