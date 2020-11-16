Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Coronavirus

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 12, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 13-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (238 out of 315) have seen a rise in case rates.

Hull has the highest rate in England, with 2,017 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 12 – the equivalent of 776.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 686.0 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to November 5.

Oldham has the second highest rate, which has fallen from 800.5 to 598.0, with 1,418 new cases.

This is the largest week-on-week drop in rates in the country.

Blackburn with Darwen is in third place, where the rate has dropped from 737.5 to 597.2, with 894 new cases.

Areas recording the biggest week-on-week jumps include Boston (up from 189.5 to 477.4, with 335 new cases), Swale (up from 265.9 to 531.0, with 797 new cases) and Scarborough (up from 345.7 to 595.8, with 648 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on November 16 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 12; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 5.